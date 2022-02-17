Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Named Quotidien Sportsman of the Year

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been named as the Quotidien Official Sportsman of the Year.

The 29-year-old has had a fantastic year, lifting four trophies in total including three with Chelsea.

Taking to Instagram, Mendy posed with his award.

He said: "Very happy to receive this trophy and to be voted sportsman of the year. Many thanks to the entire Le Quotidien team for this award."

Mendy's national team captain Kalidou Koulibaly hailed the goalkeeper as the best in the world after Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations in February.

"It was a tough game and a tough tournament. We made it with our team and our power. Our goalkeeper is the best in the world and we win the title."

This comes along with more plaudits as Mendy was named as the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year, FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the Year and the CAF Best Goalkeeper all in the space of 12 months.

Speaking on his previous team trophies, Mendy revealed how it means so much to him.

"To have won trophies with Chelsea and the national team, it is a great feeling and means so much to make history like this."

However, there is no time to celebrate for the 29-year-old, who is determined to win even more silverware this season as Chelsea prepare for the Carabao Cup final.

"I can’t celebrate too much though because in 10 days or so we have another final in the Carabao Cup that we want to win!" he continued.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube