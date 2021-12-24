Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Receives Senegal Call-Up for Africa Cup of Nations

Author:

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has officially been called up to the Senegal national team for Africa Cup of Nations duty in January.

Other Premier League and top European names to be called up for Senegal include Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Watford's Ismaila Sarr and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

Paris Saint-Germain's Idrissa Gueye and Keita Balde will also feature for the country.

As reported by The Athletic, Mendy is among several Premier League names to have been called up for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The competition will run from 9 January until 6 February meaning, should Senegal go all the way, Mendy will miss out on a month of action for club level.

Chelsea's two back-up goalkeepers include Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli, but the west London side have been looking at other options for January.

One name who has been linked with the Blues is Barcelona's Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

The Catalan side are in desperate need of financial aid and may be looking to let go of some players in the New Year, including star goalkeeper Ter Stegen.

Thomas Tuchel's substitute keeper, Kepa, has been in good form so far this season, as the Spaniard possibly targets a substantial increase in game time while Mendy is absent.

Speaking to The Athletic in October, Kepa mentioned how he would be ready to step up in his teammate's absence.

“Well, it (AFCON) is two months away. Of course, we know it can happen (Mendy leaving) and I will be ready but we have a lot of games until we start thinking about that.

"Let’s go step by step and we'll see what happens. If he goes to the African Cup, all the best and I’ll be ready. But it’s still a long way to arrive at that point."

