Edouard Mendy to undergo operation during international break, confirms Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will undergo a tooth operation during the international break.

The 29-year-old has been excellent for the Blues this season since his arrival from Stade Rennes, which has also seen him keep nine clean sheets since Tuchel was appointed at the end of January.

Mendy has taken the number one spot at Chelsea, however was rested during Chelsea's 2-0 victory against Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The international break has now started but Mendy will join up with Senegal for their two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo and Eswatini after Tuchel confirmed he will undergo an operation on his tooth.

"Edou Mendy will stay because he has an operation on his tooth. He needs to see the dentist because it needs to be done. It's why we do it now."

Hakim Ziyech will join up though with the Morocco squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mauritania and Burundi.

Tuchel added: "Hakim yes, like everybody else with the same rules and possibilities."

Tuchel's side are unbeaten in his opening 14 games in charge (W10,D4) and will be pleased to head into a break after admitting his side have been left tired following a relentless playing schedule.

Following the Sheffield United win, he said: "Expect a better performance? Yes, but now is the fourteenth match in a row and I could feel after the Atletico game that we are a bit tired, there was a big relief in the team, and that is absolutely normal. It was also a huge effort mentally against Atletico."

