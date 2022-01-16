'Believes in me' - Kepa Arrizabalaga Praises Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has heaped praise onto his manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues man has been in goal for his side for three of their last four games, with the club's first choice option in between the sticks, Edouard Mendy, currently playing for his country Senegal at the African Cup of Nations.

He has now entered his fourth season in west London, signing from La Liga side Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

In an interview with DAZN, via Sport Witness, the goalkeeper had nothing but praise for his German manager.

"He’s a coach who believes in me, who from the beginning conveyed confidence in me, which for a goalkeeper is very important.

"I try to give it back to him in the best way in every opportunity he gives me. Not to him, but to the team and to myself.

"To do my best. It’s true that I feel good, I think I’m in a good moment, in which I feel good about myself and that, perhaps, makes me give that feeling to the outside as well."

Since his return in goal for the European Champions, he has kept two clean sheets from a possible three, with both of them coming in the Carabao Cup semi-final ties against Tottenham Hotspur.

The only goal he has conceded since the turn of the year came at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

Before this recent spell Kepa had featured six times for the Blues this season, keeping three clean sheets in all competitions.

