Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero makes Lionel Messi admission

Willy Caballero has revealed Barcelona star Lionel Messi goes out to 'assassinate goalkeepers' during games.

Messi, 33, is regarded as one of the best players to grace the sport which has seen him score 663 goals for Barcelona and net 71 times for his country, Argentina.

Chelsea goalkeeper, Caballero, has played with Messi for their country but has faced the magician during his time in Spain when he played for Malaga.

(Photo by JGS/Cordon Press/Sipa USA)SIPA USA)

And Caballero has revealed the extent of the frightening prospect of coming up against Messi.

Speaking to 90min, Caballero said: "Facing Messi, I had to suffer. He goes out to assassinate the goalkeepers. The goalkeepers, the defenders - he's going to kill [them]. And killing means scoring as many goals as possible.

"He doesn't care if you know him, if you're Argentine or if you're a friend. He'll talk to you afterwards, greet you and everything else, but in those 90 minutes he's on a mission to hit you with goals."

Caballero's future at Chelsea is unclear with his deal set to expire at the end of the season, and he is firmly the Blues number three currently.

He also praised new boss Thomas Tuchel who has arrived in west London and remained unbeaten in his first 14 games in charge.

Caballero added: "With Tuchel, it's more about combining, playing with the ball. We create more. He almost tells us how the match will develop, where the opponent's key aspects are, their strengths and their weaknesses.

"With his ideas, from how he has achieved his teams to play well, he says to us what players we would need to be more involved in order to play brighter and follow his plan. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but the idea of playing [is there]."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube