Chelsea Guaranteed to Have at Least One Double European Winner

It's going to be quite the season for at least one Chelsea player.

At least one Chelsea player is guaranteed to win the European double with club and country this summer.

Chelsea are well represented at Euro 2020 this summer following their Champions League triumph on May 29 in Porto against Manchester City.

It saw 17 Blues get called up to represent their countries and the tournament is now at the semi-final, which sees Chelsea have seven players still left in the competition.

All four sides left - Italy, Spain, England and Denmark - have representatives from Chelsea, guaranteeing Thomas Tuchel's side a winner on July 11.

The Chelsea players still involved

Italy: Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho

Spain: Cesar Azpilicueta

England: Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount

Denmark: Andreas Christensen

This means at least one Chelsea player will be a Champions League and Euro 2020 winner, sealing the European double. If Italy or England claim glory, two or three respectively, will achieve the magnificent achievement for club and country.

Peter Kovalev/TASS/Sipa USA

When do they play and who faces who?

Tuesday 6 July: Italy vs Spain - Wembley Stadium / Semi-Final

Wednesday 7 July: England vs Denmark - Wembley Stadium / Semi-Final

Sunday 11 July: Italy/Spain vs England/Denmark - Wembley Stadium / Final

Chelsea will start to return to pre-season training on Monday as Tuchel gets to welcome his squad back to Cobham. Youngsters, those not on international duty and loanees from the 2020/21 campaign will head back for duty across this week.

Tuchel will see his international stars return later in July as they are given a period of time off following their involvement at tournaments such as the European Championships and in Thiago Silva's case, the Copa America.

