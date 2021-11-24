Chelsea Hand Juventus Unwanted History Record After 4-0 Thrashing

Chelsea inflict Juventus' heaviest ever defeat in the Champions League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus had already qualified for the last-16 but Chelsea needed a point to guarantee progression and they did that, and more, against Max Allegri's side.

The Blues whitewashed the Bianconeri to claim a 4-0 win in the capital. Trevoh Chalobah got the Blues going in the first half, before Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner all netted in the second half to move Chelsea to the top of Group H.

It now puts Thomas Tuchel's side in the ascendancy to finish as group winners heading into the final matchday against Zenit St Petersburg.

But the win on Chelsea made history for Juventus, but not for the right reasons.

It was their biggest ever loss in the Champions League, and their heaviest in all competitions since 2004.

Chelsea were brilliant. They were outstanding. It was a perfect night for the hosts, besides the injuries to N'Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell.

They will now fancy themselves to win the group and they will move one step closer to retaining their European crown.

But Tuchel isn't getting carried away. He knows more challenges will come as they take their Champions League journey step by step.

"We need to do it step by step," reflected the Blues head coach.

