Chelsea Handed £25K Fine After Failing to Control Players vs Liverpool

Chelsea have been fined £25,000 by the FA for failing to control their players during their 1-1 draw against Liverpool, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side were charged after breaching two of the FA rules at Anfield last month. They have now been handed their punishment which is a fine that they will now have to pay.

Reece James was sent off on the stroke of half-time after handling on the line which sparked outrage among the Chelsea squad and management. Their antics on and off the field during the game and once the half-time whistle had been blown have now been punished.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Chelsea took the lead on Merseyside through a Kai Havertz header but Mohamed Salah netted from the spot to strike the Reds level. Tuchel's men managed to hold on in the second-half to take a point back down south.

What the FA said

In a statement released on Wednesday by the FA, it read: "Chelsea FC has been fined £25,000 for two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 which occurred during their Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Saturday 28 August 2021.

"The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during both the 48th minute of the first half and following the half-time whistle."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube