Chelsea Handed Antonio Rudiger Boost After Germany Suspension

Chelsea have been handed a boost as Antonio Rudiger is suspended for Germany's clash against Armenia.

The Blues will see this as a positive, meaning that the 28-year-old can return to Cobham early.

The defender picked up a yellow card in his country's 9-0 thumping against Lichenstein on Thursday and will therefore be suspended.

Rudiger will likely return to Chelsea training on Monday after Thomas Tuchel gave his squad a week off following a 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Those not involved in the international break have been granted extra time off to rest and recover ahead of a packed festive schedule for the west London side.

The Blues squad will face Leicester City upon their return from international duty as they currently sit top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be happpy to see Rudiger return early from Germany duty as last time he returned to Cobham, he was carrying a back injury.

The defender is yet to sign a contract extension with the club as he has been linked with a move away next summer, with Real Madrid looking like the most likely destination for the German.

