Official: Chelsea to Face Middlesbrough in FA Cup Quarter-Finals

Chelsea will face Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at the Riverside Stadium later this month.

Thomas Tuchel's side booked their spot in the last-eight following a 3-2 win over Championship outfit Luton Town on Wednesday night.

They are now two games away from May's final, hoping to go one better than last season following defeat to Leicester City as they finished as the runners-up.

IMAGO / PA Images

Now the Blues will Boro in the quarter finals after the draw was made on Thursday evening.

Full confirmed draw

Crystal Palace vs Everton or Boreham Wood

Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool

Middlesborough vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Manchester City

Ties will be played on the weekend of Friday 18 March to Monday 21 March.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube