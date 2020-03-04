Chelsea handed away tie against Leicester City in FA Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea have been drawn against Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The draw took place on Wednesday evening, and it sees Frank Lampard's side travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.

The Blues secured a spot in the last eight after a 2-0 home win against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at Stamford Bridge.

Adrian's goalkeeping howler gifted Willian the opener on Tuesday evening, whilst Ross Barkley sealed Chelsea's progression after dribbling from his own half to fire it into the bottom corner past Adrian.

Ties will be played on Saturday 21st March and Sunday 22nd March, with fixture dates to be announced shortly.

Full list of confirmed ties:

-----------

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Tottenham or Norwich vs Derby County or Manchester United

Leicester City vs Chelsea

-----------

How confident are you that Chelsea can secure a semi-final at Wembley next month? Let us know your thoughts below.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube