Chelsea handed away tie to Hull City in FA Cup Fourth Round

Chelsea have been handed a tie against Hull City in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.

The draw which took place on Monday night sees Frank Lampard's side face the Tigers in the next round after beating Nottingham Forest in the Third Round on Sunday.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley's goals at the weekend have set up a tie with Hull City.

The Blues will travel to the KCOM Stadium at the end of January.

WATCH: Frank Lampard on progression in next round of FA Cup.

Frank Lampard admitted he is looking to win the FA Cup as a manager after success on the field with the Blues.

"I would love to, obviously," Lampard said. "It’s a tough final to get to. We have got through this round, but we have to set our sights to win it. It’s another competition to win."

Ties will be played on the weekend of the 24/25/26/27th January.

