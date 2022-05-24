Chelsea have been handed a blow as AS Monaco have announced that sporting director Paul Mitchell will remain at the Ligue 1 side next season.

It was previously reported that the bidders for Chelsea were looking into a potential deal to sign the sporting director before Todd Boehly's consortium agreed a deal to purchase the club.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, Mitchell has been named as part of the AS Monaco board for next season.

Mitchell succeeded former Chelsea director Michael Emenalo at Monaco, having previously held roles at MK Dons, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig.

There has been several interested parties in Mitchell as Manchester United were looking to bring him to Old Trafford to work alongside Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag.

He has two years left on his current deal and could still join Chelsea in the future.

This news comes as Marina Granovskaia is set to stay at Chelsea for the summer transfer window, whilst Bruce Buck could also remain under the new ownership.

The pair are set to share the £50 million bonuses once the club is sold, with part of the management team involved in the sale also seeing a percentage of the bonus.

Boss Thomas Tuchel is still yet to hear of the budget he is able to work with in the summer, with Boehly said to be ready to heavily invest in the team when he arrives but without a sporting director in place it is unclear as to who will handle negotiations and targets.

