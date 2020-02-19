Report: N'Golo Kante scans reveal 'probable grade 2 tear' following injury against Man Utd

Chelsea have received a fresh blow after the scans for N'Golo Kante's injury against Manchester United have come back negative.

The Frenchman was forced off in the 12th minute of Chelsea's defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League, which Frank Lampard confirmed to be an abductor injury.

Lampard wasn't hopeful with the initial signs of Kante's injury, and now the scans have revealed the full extent of the injury.

N'Golo Kante has handed Frank Lampard another injury blow. Getty Images

French outlet L'Equipe are reporting that the 28-year-old has suffered a 'probably grade 2 tear' after an 'in-depth' scan in London on Tuesday following the game.

This provides the Frenchman with another setback, who has become injury-prone this season, and he is now expected to spend the next three weeks on the sideline.

Kante will now miss crucial clashes against Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Liverpool in what is a season defining month for Chelsea.

The 28-year-old has featured for the Blues on occasions this season in the Premier League, and now Frank Lampard will have to rely on Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Jorginho to carry the Blues through the next couple of weeks.

Frank Lampard is dealing with a handful of injuries in the Chelsea squad with Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi all currently out.

Tammy Abraham is still struggling with injury and Lampard has confirmed he is a 'maybe' ahead of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The winter break has appeared to not boost Chelsea with players returning from injury, but they now have more squad members injured than prior to the break.

