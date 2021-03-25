Chelsea handed boost after Havertz, Werner and Rudiger test negative for COVID-19 after outbreak in Germany camp

Chelsea trio Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger have all returned negative COVID-19 tests on Thursday following an outbreak in the Germany national team camp.

It was confirmed on Thursday morning that Jonas Hofmann had tested positive for coronavirus, putting their World Cup qualifier against Iceland in jeopardy.

Players were told to stay in their rooms as rapid COVID-19 tests were carried out and the results have returned, giving Chelsea a sigh of relief.

Havertz, Werner and Rudiger, who are all with the Germany squad, have returned negative tests ahead of their match on Thursday evening which is set to take place.

Following the news earlier on Thursday, it would have left head coach Thomas Tuchel alarmed following his previous comments on allowing players to join up with their respective camps.

He said earlier this month: “I am absolutely worried because my target is to play the Premier League and if I have players in quarantine I cannot build the group that we want.

“This is the risk and I am absolutely worried about this situation. But I am also sure that the club knows how to handle it.

“If it maybe is the consequence that the players cannot go then this is the consequence. This situation is extraordinary. We have to adapt and we will do this as a club and we will take these decisions when the decisions are taken.

“We are very concerned about the situation."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube