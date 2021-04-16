Chelsea handed boost after Manchester City rule Sergio Aguero out of FA Cup semi-final clash

Manchester City will be without Sergio Aguero for their trip to Wembley to face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The 32-year-old has been ruled out of the last four tie in the capital by Pep Guardiola as the Argentine continues to struggle with a muscular problem.

Aguero has only featured 15 times for City this season, scoring three goals, and he won't be available for selection on Saturday.

Guardiola was asked about Aguero's availability and said: "No [he isn't available], not yet."

Aside from Aguero's absence, City will have a fully fit squad following their win in Dortmund on Wednesday night, but Guardiola did concede his squad after slightly fatigued.

"They are OK. Tired, but OK," added the City boss on the condition of the rest of his squad.

Guardiola comes up against Thomas Tuchel who has made a fantastic start to life at Chelsea and expects a 'good battle' at Wembley.

"I know him from Mainz," added Guardiola on Tuchel. "When I was in Munich, after he went to Dortmund and spent one or two games playing exactly the way he wanted to play.

"It was difficult to take over a team during the season but he has a lot of experience winning at a top club like PSG and now another club at Chelsea. I knew from the beginning he would do a good job.

"Every manager plays in the way they play. Frank did an incredible job in the first season when he could not sign players and qualified for the Champions League. I admire both as a person and a manager.

'Tomorrow we face Thomas. He knows how I admire him and how good he is as a manager. It will be a good battle."

