Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Champions League Away Clash vs Malmo in November

Chelsea could have away supporters behind them when they travel to Sweden in November for their Champions League group stage clash against Malmo.

The Blues make the trip to the Eleda Stadium on November 2 in matchday four of Group H. Before then, they welcome the Swedish side to Stamford Bridge on October 20.

Thomas Tuchel's side were set to play without the hope of any visiting supporters due to Sweden's Covid-19 rules at the 22,500 capacity stadium.

Sipa USA

But it has been confirmed UK vaccination certifications will be exempt from the entry ban into the country, as well as having to provide a negative Covid-19 test on arrival.

The change will be effective from October 11, three weeks prior to Chelsea's clash in Sweden.

“Sweden and the UK have close ties and a long history of cooperation in many important areas. Travel between Sweden and the UK is of major importance for both countries from a range of perspectives," read a Government statement.

Chelsea are currently sat in second place in Group H after a 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg in matchday one, before losing 1-0 to Juventus in Turin in matchday two.

Next up is the double header for the Blues against Malmo, both of which are must win if they want to put themselves in a good position to qualify out of the group into the knockout stages.

More Chelsea Coverage

