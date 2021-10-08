    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Champions League Away Clash vs Malmo in November

    Author:

    Chelsea could have away supporters behind them when they travel to Sweden in November for their Champions League group stage clash against Malmo.

    The Blues make the trip to the Eleda Stadium on November 2 in matchday four of Group H. Before then, they welcome the Swedish side to Stamford Bridge on October 20. 

    Thomas Tuchel's side were set to play without the hope of any visiting supporters due to Sweden's Covid-19 rules at the 22,500 capacity stadium. 

    sipa_35322531 (1)

    But it has been confirmed UK vaccination certifications will be exempt from the entry ban into the country, as well as having to provide a negative Covid-19 test on arrival. 

    The change will be effective from October 11, three weeks prior to Chelsea's clash in Sweden. 

    “Sweden and the UK have close ties and a long history of cooperation in many important areas. Travel between Sweden and the UK is of major importance for both countries from a range of perspectives," read a Government statement.

    Chelsea are currently sat in second place in Group H after a 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg in matchday one, before losing 1-0 to Juventus in Turin in matchday two. 

    Next up is the double header for the Blues against Malmo, both of which are must win if they want to put themselves in a good position to qualify out of the group into the knockout stages.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35322531 (1)
    News

    Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Champions League Away Clash vs Malmo in November

    27 seconds ago
    sipa_33572004
    News

    Tammy Abraham 'Thankful' to Have Won Trophies at Chelsea

    8 hours ago
    sipa_35409130
    News

    England Boss Makes Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Admission Following Impressive Crystal Palace Form

    9 hours ago
    sipa_35373793 (3)
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus & Spurs 'sniffing' Around Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Future

    9 hours ago
    sipa_35374466 (2)
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea Only Team In Europe's Top 5 Leagues Yet to Concede From Open Play

    10 hours ago
    pjimage (25)
    News

    Tammy Abraham Makes Mason Mount, Reece James & Callum Hudson-Odoi Admission After Chelsea Exit

    10 hours ago
    sipa_35329859
    Transfer News

    Report: Benfica's Stance on Chelsea Target Darwin Nunez Revealed Amid European Interest

    11 hours ago
    sipa_35197798
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Make Kepa Arrizabalaga Transfer Decision Amid Lazio Interest

    11 hours ago