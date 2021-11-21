Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Juventus Clash as Allegri Reveals Injury Woes

Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Juventus on Tuesday night as the Italians have injury concerns, mainly to Federico Bernardeschi.

The Blues face Juventus on Tuesday, needing just one point to qualify for the knock-out rounds of the competition.

Speaking to the Italian press via football.italia, Allegri has confirmed that Bernardeschi will not be fit for the travel to London.

When asked to provide an injury update, Allegri confirmed: “Bernardeschi will be out for 15-20 days, he was doing well so I hope he will pick up from where he left off when he returns to action.”

The news will come as a boost to Chelsea, who sit second in Group H as thing stand, hoping to get a point to secure their place in the round of 16 as they look to retain their European title.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He continued to discuss the availability of defender Mattia De Sciglio.

“De Sciglio is recovering and I hope he can return after the match against Chelsea,” Allegri continued.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been on fine form recently and currently sit three points clear at the top of the Premier League table, needing to beat Juventus to be in with a chance of topping the group.

