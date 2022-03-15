Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Lille Clash as Reece James & Callum Hudson-Odoi Return to Training

Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against LOSC Lille as Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi have returned to training.

James suffered an injury against Burnley, suffering with a muscular problem whilst Hudson-Odoi hasn't featured since before the Carabao Cup final last month.

The pair have been pictured back in first team training for Chelsea, however, ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Lille in France on Wednesday.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

When previously asked about their involvement against Lille, and potential to be in Chelsea training, Tuchel remained coy. He said: "We will try to have Reece and Callum later in training but will be a very tight race. We will take this decision after the training session. They were not involved. Let’s see if it is worth the risk, it will be very tight with these two.”

With the pair returning to training it will be interesting to see if they travel with the squad to France on Wednesday.

The Blues' travel plans remain unchanged, despite Roman Abramovich's sanctioning, as the bookings were made before the Russian was sanctioned by the UK Government.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

When asked about their plans, Tuchel continued: "To my understanding everything is in place now we can arrive on a professional level. It is not about luxury, it is not about bling bling. It is a professional level of sports where we play having only two days between matches while our opponents have four days.

"To my understanding, we have a framework to go to Lille and play the game in Lille where there will be absolutely no excuses regarding this."

Chelsea will hope to come away with their place in the Champions League quarter finals secured as they look to retain their title this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube