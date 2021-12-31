Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Liverpool Clash as Key Players Not Pictured in Training

Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of their Premier League clash vs Liverpool in the New Year as several of Jurgen Klopp's key players were not pictured in training.

The Blues currently sit one point above Liverpool going into the match on January 2nd.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been handed a boost, however, as just three days before Sunday's clash, several key players for Liverpool were not pictured in training.

IMAGO / PA Images

Klopp's side have picked up just one point in their last two matches, drawing with Tottenham Hotspur before losing at Leicester City.

Their Boxing Day clash against Leeds United was postponed, meaning they have a game in hand on Chelsea, with the Blues knowing a victory keeps things in their hands.

The Reds took to training on Thursday afternoon, with several players not pictured.

IMAGO / PA Images

Firstly, Thiago Alcantara was not present in the training photos. This comes after the midfielder tested positive for Covid-19 before Christmas. He was back in time to face Leicester but was ruled out due to 'muscle soreness' and it appears that he has not returned to training since.

Brazilian duo Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker were also not in training, handing a massive boost to Tuchel's side.

Alisson is Liverpool's starting goalkeeper and such a key player for the Reds whilst Firmino was a substitute in their loss to Leicester City.

Furthermore, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi did not train as they missed the defeat to Leicester.

Andy Robertson is a confirmed absence for the Chelsea match, serving his third match of a three game suspension against the Blues.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube