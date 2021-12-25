Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
Chelsea Handed Boost as Andy Robertson Set to Miss Liverpool's Trip to Stamford Bridge

Author:

Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of their clash with Liverpool on January 2nd as Andy Robertson has been ruled out of the match through suspsension.

The defender has been one of the stand-out players in Jurgen Klopp's side for many years now.

Now, Chelsea have been handed a boost as he will not feature at Stamford Bridge in the New Year.

The Scot was sent off against Tottenham Hotspur and ordered to serve a three match suspension, which was supposed to see him miss Liverpool's Carabao Cup clash vs Leicester as well as their Premier League match against the Foxes and Boxing Day's clash against Leeds.

However, the Reds' Boxing Day match has now been postponed, meaning that Robertsone's third match since the suspension will be against Chelsea.

Liverpool's postponement means that they will go into the match having played one less game than Chelsea, who play Aston Villa on Boxing Day before facing Brighton to end the year.

Konstantinos Tsimikas is expected to feature at left-back for the Reds during Robertson's absence and has impressed when called upon this season so far.

Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to Stamford Bridge early into the New Year in a top of the table clash, with Chelsea currently sitting three points behind Liverpool at the time of writing.

The previous match between the two earlier on in the season saw ten-man Chelsea leave Anfield with a point after Reece James was dismissed for a handball on the line.

