Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Handed Boost as Azpilicueta & Alonso Return to Training Ahead of Norwich Clash After Covid-19 & Injury Absences

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost as duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have returned to first team training ahead of their clash against Norwich City.

Azpilicueta has not featured since the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, whilst Alonso missed out on the Blues' trips to Luton Town and Burnley last week.

Chelsea have now confirmed that the pair are back in training ahead of Thursday's trip to Carrow Road.

imago1009563636h

Thomas Tuchel had his full squad for Monday's session, with Ben Chilwell the only absentee after suffering a long-term injury earlier in the season.

The last we heard from Tuchel on Azpilicueta was before the Blues' trip to Burnley, as he ruled the defender out.

Read More

“No fresh injuries. I still have to talk to the fitness coaches and doctors after press conference. Azpi was not in training yesterday so this will be a bit too close unfortunately for him," he said.

imago1009563326h

Alonso put in an impressive performance in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool and was absent for matchday squads against Luton Town and Burnley, with Kenedy and Saul Niguez deputising for the Spaniard.

The head coach admitted that this was due to Covid-19: “Marcos is still ill. He has quite a lot of Covid symptoms so he’s absolutely not able to do training or a game.”

However, he has recovered quickly and is back in first team training ahead of their match against bottom of the league Norwich City.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010338757h
News

Report: Saudi Consortium Enter Race to Purchase Chelsea From Roman Abramovich

By Nick Emms12 minutes ago
imago0152618258h
News

Chelsea Fan & Deputy Prime Minister Raab: Abramovich Chants During Ukraine Applause 'Totally Wrong'

By Nick Emms21 minutes ago
imago1009567917h
News

Date Set for Chelsea's FA Cup Quarter Final Clash vs Middlesbrough

By Nick Emms33 minutes ago
imago1009585770h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea Don't Need to Be Concerned About Andreas Christensen Joining Barcelona

By Joel Middleton1 hour ago
imago1010338757h
News

Revealed: Chelsea Duo Were Unaware of Roman Abramovich Sale During Luton Town Clash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1008114257h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Injuries to Ben Chilwell & Reece James Led to Chelsea Struggles

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0041027187h
News

Report: Chelsea Fear Granovskaia, Buck & Cech Will Follow Abramovich's Exit

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010364618h
News

Thomas Tuchel Drops Reece James Selection Hint Ahead of Norwich City Clash

By Nick Emms4 hours ago