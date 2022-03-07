Chelsea Handed Boost as Azpilicueta & Alonso Return to Training Ahead of Norwich Clash After Covid-19 & Injury Absences

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost as duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have returned to first team training ahead of their clash against Norwich City.

Azpilicueta has not featured since the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, whilst Alonso missed out on the Blues' trips to Luton Town and Burnley last week.

Chelsea have now confirmed that the pair are back in training ahead of Thursday's trip to Carrow Road.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Thomas Tuchel had his full squad for Monday's session, with Ben Chilwell the only absentee after suffering a long-term injury earlier in the season.

The last we heard from Tuchel on Azpilicueta was before the Blues' trip to Burnley, as he ruled the defender out.

“No fresh injuries. I still have to talk to the fitness coaches and doctors after press conference. Azpi was not in training yesterday so this will be a bit too close unfortunately for him," he said.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Alonso put in an impressive performance in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool and was absent for matchday squads against Luton Town and Burnley, with Kenedy and Saul Niguez deputising for the Spaniard.

The head coach admitted that this was due to Covid-19: “Marcos is still ill. He has quite a lot of Covid symptoms so he’s absolutely not able to do training or a game.”

However, he has recovered quickly and is back in first team training ahead of their match against bottom of the league Norwich City.

