Chelsea Handed Boost as Duo Return to Training Ahead of Everton Clash

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost ahead of their clash against Everton on Thursday as N'Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah returned to training.

The pair have missed the last weeks through injury as Kante was withdrawn against Juventus before Chalobah was taken off with injury against Watford.

And now Chelsea have revealed that the pair are back in training ahead of the Blues' Premier League match vs Everton on Thursday.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

The official club website provided images of the two back in first team training as they look to be in contention for the match against Rafa Benitez's men.

Romelu Lukaku was also involved, hoping to play his part against his former side at Stamford Bridge when the Toffees face Thomas Tuchel's men.

It was previously reported that Chalobah was set to return to training early this week, and he was back by Tuesday as the Blues prepare for the Premier League clash.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel admitted he was worried about Chalobah's injury after his withdrawal against Watford.

He said: "The most worried I am is about the injury on Trevoh Chalobah. We got a lot of hits today.

"The doctor was on the field, 20 times it felt like, to treat players. It’s a big loss with Trevoh. We have already some injured key players so I am worried about that because the next game is Saturday at 12:30."

This will come as a boost to Chelsea who were facing a crisis in midfield due to injuries and fatigue.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube