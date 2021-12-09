Chelsea Handed Boost as Four Ruled Out for Leeds Ahead of Premier League Clash

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday, with three of Marcelo Bielsa's men ruled out of the match.

This comes as Chelsea have somewhat of an injury crisis of their own, with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell all sidelined against Zenit in midweek.

Leeds United will be without Rodrigo, Robert Koch, Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper for the trip to Stamford Bridge, as confirmed by their official club website.

Rodrigo has been confirmed to have been suffering from bilateral heal pain for 'some time', with Leeds' medical staff deeming it necessary to reduce his game time to aid his long term recovery, meaning that he will miss Saturday's clash.

Koch has been ill for ten days, missing training under Bielsa so is also going to be absent from Saturday's squad.

Former Blue Bamford will miss his return to Stamford Bridge after suffering an injury to his hamstring against Brentford in Premier League action last weekend whilst Phillips and Cooper are also out with hamstring injuries.

It remains to be seen as to who will be available for Chelsea , but there is a crisis in midfield.

Kovacic will be out of the clash, having tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Kante and Jorginho also missed Chelsea's midweek clash, with the Italian expected to return for Saturday's match.

Chalobah is yet to return to training whilst the extent of Loftus-Cheek's injury is unknown. Chilwell remains a long term absence.

