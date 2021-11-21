Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Chelsea Handed Boost as Jorginho Set to Feature vs Juventus Confirms Thomas Tuchel

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that his side are set for a major boost ahead of their Champions League clash against Juventus on Tuesday as Jorginho will likely be available despite suffering an injury vs Leicester City.

The midfielder was impressive as Chelsea came out 3-0 victors over Leicester City but was substituted with 15 minutes to go, appearing to struggle with his hamstring.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club app, the 5th Stand, Tuchel confirmed that Jorginho should be available for the clash on Tuesday.

imago1008116225h

When asked about Jorginho, Tuchel said: "He (Jorginho) said he feels cramp so at the moment I would say there is absolutely no muscle injury and for that no doubts for Tuesday.”

The news will come as a relief to the Blues as Jorginho has become a key part of Tuchel's side since he took over from Frank Lampard back in Janaury.

The midfielder won UEFA Mens Player of the Year and has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

Chelsea are looking to add to their UEFA Super Cup this season and will need their whole squad available if they wish to challenge on all fronts.

Tuchel's men currently sit top of the Premier League table, four points clear of Liverpool.

