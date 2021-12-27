Chelsea Handed Boost as Leandro Trossard is Doubtful for Brighton Clash

Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Brighton on Wednesday.

There is a short turnaround once again for Thomas Tuchel's men, playing just days after they faced Aston Villa.

But Brighton could be without key player Leandro Trossard for their trip to Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian was taken off against Brentford with a knock and could miss the match against Chelsea, with Graham Potter admitting that he is nursing a hamstring injury.

The forward was on form for Brighton, opening the scoring against Brentford, but may not be fit to face Chelsea, who have some injury concerns of their own.

Chelsea pair Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante will likely miss the clash after being substituted with injuries against Aston Villa.

When asked to provide an update and reasoning for taking Silva off, Tuchel said: "Thiago is hamstrings. Hopefully he went out before it became an injury and from there we try to continue and find a new squad and strong squad on Wednesday."

The German continued to admit that Kante is a doubt for the Blues' match against Brighton on Wednesday as he suffered another knee injury

Potter's side will also be without Jeremy Sarmiento, Lewis Dunk and Steven Alzate as Joel Veltman is a doubt whilst Yves Bissouma returns from suspension.

The Blues will be looking to take advantage of the absences as they wish to end 2021 with three points on Wednesday night.

