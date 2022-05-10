Skip to main content

Chelsea Handed Boost as Luke Ayling Suspended for Leeds United Clash

Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of their clash against Leeds United on Wednesday as Luke Ayling will miss the match due to suspension.

The Yorkshire side will face Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea as they look to climb out of the relegation zone, whilst the Blues are looking to cement their place in the top four towards the end of the campaign.

However, Jesse Marsh's side have been dealt a blow as Chelsea were given a boost with Leeds star Ayling being ruled out of Wednesday's clash.

The right-back was sent off against Arsenal on the weekend in the 2-1 loss.

Marsch's side broke the Premier League record for the most amount of yellow cards handed out in a season after Sunday's loss.

Speaking on the blow of having Ayling out of the clash against Chelsea, via Leeds' Twitter account, Marsch said: "His story is as much a definition of what this club has become. He grew and helped Leeds become a Premier League club again. Luke is the definition of heart, fight, mentality and dedication.

"He knows he let the team down and will not be available for these last matches. This is not the time for finger pointing and blaming."

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been handed a boost as Jorginho returned to training ahead of the clash.

Chelsea have fallen away in the Premier League with a poor run of form seeing Tuchel's side only one point ahead of Arsenal in third, and five ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth, with them looking to get back to winning ways at Elland Road on Wednesday.

