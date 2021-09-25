September 25, 2021
Chelsea Handed Boost as Man City Duo Not Spotted With Squad Ahead of Premier League Clash

Chelsea have been given a boost ahead of their clash against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side welcome the reigning league champions to Stamford Bridge for a top of the table clash

Pep Guardiola's City have lost the last three meetings versus Chelsea, including the Champions League final back in May after Kai Havertz's 42nd minute goal proved to be the decisive goal and winner in Porto.

City were given a boost in their hopes of ending their dismal run against Chelsea, as well as putting a stop to the Blues' five-game unbeaten start to the league campaign. 

John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Rodri all travelled with the squad to London, but there was also bad news because Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan were not spotted with the team, as per the Manchester Evening News.

Guardiola has several late selection decisions to make ahead of Saturday's clash.

"Some come back a little bit to training," said Guardiola on Friday on his injured cohort. "Tomorrow (Saturday) we decide if they're ready to play or not.

"Not all of them [are in contention], some come back; we will see how they react to training and tomorrow we will see."

Chelsea Handed Boost as Man City Duo Not Spotted With Squad Ahead of Premier League Clash

