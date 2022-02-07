Chelsea Handed Boost as Mason Mount Returns to Light Training Ahead of Club World Cup Semi-Final

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has returned to light training for the Blues ahead of their Club World Cup semi-final against Al Hilal on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was substituted in extra time against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday and missed training on Sunday.

However, Chelsea have now confirmed that he has returned to light training ahead of Wednesday's clash.

The club wrote: "Having trained separately yesterday depending on their level of involvement against Plymouth, all the outfielders were united for the start of the session with our opposition in Wednesday’s Club World Cup semi-final now known. Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia await.

"Mount then moved to the side of the pitch to do some solo work before watching the rest of the session unfold as the sun set over the training ground facility adjacent to the team hotel. Short, crisp passing, typically competitive small-sided games and penalty practice were the order of the day."

He appeared to be in high spirits after returning, as shown by video footage on Chelsea's Twitter.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Edouard Mendy and Reece James were not involved as Mendy is celebrating Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations victory whilst James is continuing his rehabilitation by himself despite travelling to Dubai.

Mendy is set to link up with his Chelsea teammates now in Abu Dhabi as they prepare for the Club World Cup and is set to Reece James' place in the 23-man squad for the competition.

It remains to be seen as to whether Mount will be deemed fit to play in Wednesday's semi-final.

