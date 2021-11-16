Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Chelsea Handed Boost as Mason Mount Returns to Training Ahead of Leicester City Clash

Chelsea have been handed a massive boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Leicester City on Saturday as the Blues' midfielder Mason Mount has returned to training.

The midfielder missed Chelsea's clash's with Newcastle United and Malmo before returning to action off the bench against Burnley.

He then had his wisdom teeth removed, which saw him miss out on England duty. 

But, Chelsea have now shown that he is back in training at Cobham.

Thomas Tuchel expected his midfielder to join up with the England squad, but after his surgery he chose to stay at home, granting Conor Gallagher the opportunity to travel with the senior squad.

Since then, he has returned to training with Chelsea ahead of Saturday's clash against Leicester City.

Mount has been crucial for Chelsea this season as the Blues sit top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Tuchel will hope the England international has fully recovered from his surgery as it looks like he will be in contention to face the Foxes as they look to maintain their spot at the top of the Premier League.

Mount's last start saw him bag a hattrick in a fantastic 7-0 thrashing of Norwich City.

