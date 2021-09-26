Chelsea Handed Boost as Paulo Dybala is Ruled Out of Juventus Clash

Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Juventus as Argentinian Paulo Dybala has been ruled out of the match due to injury.

The Blues face Juventus on Wednesday in matchday two of the Champions League campaign.

Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that the star is ruled out of the match.

Photo by Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse/Sipa USA

As per Fabrizio Romano, Dybala will not feature as the Juventus manager confirmed.

It has also been reported that former Blue Alvaro Morata will not play, due to suffering an injury in the same match against Sampdoria.

The Italian side come into the game off a 3-2 win against their Serie A rivals whilst Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Manchester City at the weekend.

The Italian club sit 9th in the table, having won two, drawn two and lost two matches in the league so far this season.

Photo by Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse/Sipa USA

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has opened up regarding the match, urging his side to bounce back.

He said: "It’s always important to bounce back after a loss and that’s what we need to do. So now we’ll just fully focus on that.

"The aim is obviously to bounce back and to win and to get back definitely to winning ways."

Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to add to their opening day 1-0 victory against Zenit as they continue their Champions League defence.

More Chelsea Coverage:



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube