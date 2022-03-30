Chelsea Handed Boost as Premier League Clubs Set to Make U-Turn & Allow Five Substitutions From Next Season

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost as Premier League Clubs are set to make a U-turn and vote for five substitutions to be permitted in the league from next season.

The rule has been in place across Europe despite the Premier League not receiving enough votes to pass the legislation to allow an increase in substitutions in the league.

As per the Times, the Premier League clubs previously not in favour of the proposal are now set to vote in favour of increasing the substitution numbers for next season.

This will come as a boost to Chelsea, who have such quality in their squad and play so many games each campaign, simply requiring more substitutions to allow players to rest and hand other members of the squad their chance to shine.

The so-called 'bigger clubs' were reportedly in favour of the move whilst those further down the table opposed it, believing it would hand an advantage to teams with greater strength in depth.

A source have told the Times that there is high confidence that the substitution number will be increased to give, allowing a total of nine players on the bench.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made his stance clear on the matter, previously heaping praise on the Carabao Cup for allowing an increased number of substitutions.

When asked about the rule, he said: "We knew we could have five big changes with a lot of quality, and also fresh legs because they were not overused. That helped us a lot and was needed. I’m a big supporter of five changes."

He also criticised the Premier League's stance on the matter, statng that limiting the substitutions to three made no sense due to the hectic schedule of clubs in the league.

“It makes absolutely no sense. It is the (current) situation and that is worrying. The schedule is not the problem. We love the schedule," he said.

"Five changes were invented (permitted) in the UK when corona first started. Now we are in the middle of it, I get the feeling that everybody is refusing it or refusing to think about it.

“For me, it is only logical to do this because Covid affects everybody and you simply need more possibilities to protect the players and share the minutes. This is my opinion and I will not stop standing up for it.”

The German boss will be delighted if the rule is changed, allowing him more opportunity to hand other members of his squad minutes from the bench and to protect his players.

