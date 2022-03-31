Skip to main content
Chelsea Handed Boost as Premier League Confirm Alteration to Substitution Rule From Next Season

Chelsea have been handed a boost as the Premier League have confirmed they have changed the number of substitutes allowed for next season.

The rule will now see five substitutions across three periods, as well as half-time, as the change in format has been voted for by Premier League clubs.

There was previous concern from clubs near the bottom of the league, believing more substitutes would hand an advantage to those nearer the top and with bigger squads.

The Premier League have now confirmed that clubs in England have voted in favour of allowing five substitutions.

imago1007663035h

This comes as a report stated that there was high confidence that the substitution number will be increased to give, allowing a total of nine players on the bench.

The Premier League released a statement, confirming the change of rule from next season.

Read More

They wrote: "Clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players. From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions, to be made on three occassions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time. A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will no doubt be pleased with the outcome, previously heaping praise on the Carabao Cup for allowing an increased number of substitutions.

imago1010318695h

When asked about the rule, he said: "We knew we could have five big changes with a lot of quality, and also fresh legs because they were not overused. That helped us a lot and was needed. I’m a big supporter of five changes."

He previously criticised the Premier League's stance on the matter, statng that limiting the substitutions to three made no sense due to the hectic schedule of clubs in the league.

“It makes absolutely no sense. It is the (current) situation and that is worrying. The schedule is not the problem. We love the schedule," he said.

imago1010579170h
