Chelsea Handed Boost as Ralf Rangnick Confirms Six Players Who Will be Out for Manchester United

Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester United as Ralf Rangnick announces six players who will be unavailable for the match.

It will be the Blues' 33rd league game of the season as they look to secure their spot in the top four.

Thomas Tuchel's side will travel to Old Trafford, a ground they haven't won at since they beat the Red Devils 1-0 in 2013.

Ahead of the clash on Thursday night United boss Rangnick confirmed, via UtdDistrict, that Paul Pogba, Fred, Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho are out for the game.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also considered to be a doubt by the German, which could therefore mean they have seven players unavailable.

His counterpart Thomas Tuchel also revealed his side's team news ahead of their trip to Old Trafford, with the boss confirming the return of Antonio Rudiger and Reece James.

"Toni was in training yesterday, the same for Reece James. We have another training coming. Hopefully they can do the full training and give us the green light. We hope they can be in the squad and play tomorrow."

IMAGO / Action Plus

He also provided updates on Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley as they enter the latter stages of the season.

“Kova will still be out, Ben Chilwell will be out and Callum will still be out. The same for Andreas, we need another examination. He felt sick. Will come back to training ground today. Ross Barkley is sick as well and will not be in squad.”

