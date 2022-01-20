Chelsea Handed Boost as Reece James Reveals 'One Step Closer' to Return to Action

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost as Reece James has revealed that he is one step closer to a return to action for the Blues.

The defender has been out since Chelsea's clash against Brighton and Hove Albion last month.

He has now handed Thomas Tuchel a boost as he took to Instagram to reveal that he is close to a comeback.

He wrote: "Laced up! One step closer."

Tuchel confirmed that Reece James' injury was to his hamstring in his post-match press conference, with a tear being confirmed as he was set to miss six weeks due to the injury.

The Blues boss has admitted that his side have struggled due to long term injuries, revealing that Mason Mount had missed James in particular.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Reece, N’Golo and him were so strong together," Tuchel explained, as quoted by football.london. "This is what we've been talking about (relationships on the pitch): when you turn, you know without even looking he will come now or I will go and get the pass and he will come in, so I will be here.

"We are missing this. And I think, without asking him now, Mason is missing this. He has this genuine understanding with Reece and with Chilly (Ben Chilwell) on the other side."

With James coming back, Tuchel has been handed a boost as he will hope the England internatonal can return to help Chelsea turn their miserable Premier League form around.

