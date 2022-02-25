Chelsea Handed Boost as Roberto Firmino Ruled Out of Carabao Cup Final for Liverpool & Diogo Jota Faces 'Challenge'

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost ahead of the Carabao Cup final as Liverpool assistant Pepijn Lijnders revealed that Roberto Firmino is ruled out wiht Diogo Jota faces a challenge to be fit in time.

The Reds will likely start January signing Luis Diaz alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Speaking to the press, via liverpoolfc.com, Lijnders confirmed the latest team news.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

When asked about Firmino, he said: "Bobby we have to see in the next two days. He is pushing himself really hard but he will not be available for the final, to reach the squad.

“We hope he will be back really soon because you all see and know and feel how important he is for our way of playing, so I am happy that he is pushing himself.

"Hopefully he is soon back."

IMAGO / PA Images

The assistant manager, delivering the latest team news instead of Jurgen Klopp, continued to discuss Jota, who they were hoping would be back for the final.

“Jota, so far no reaction on the things he did, so the straight-line running, the changes of direction and the ball work he did, so that’s a good sign. He isn’t ruled out but still it will be a challenge," he finalised.

This comes after Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech will be available for selection for Chelsea whilst Reece James could be named in the starting line-up, with only Ben Chilwell unavailable for selection.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube