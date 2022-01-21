Chelsea Handed Boost as Son Heung-min Ruled Out of Spurs Clash

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as Son Hueng-min has been ruled out of the tie.

The South Korean international sustaied a calf problem in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat to Thomas Tuchel's men at Stamford Bridge

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Spurs boss Antonio Conte has revealed that the forward will not be back in time for Sunday's clash.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked to provide his team news, Conte said: "Eric Dier had a good training session for us and is available. Sonny not yet. We have to wait. He's coming along well but we have to wait until after the international break."

The former Blue continued to reveal part of their game plan, unable to name a front three due to Son's injury.

"When all the players are available a lot of times we started with three strikers," he continued. "Then Sonny has had an injury, a bad injury, and for this reason I didn’t have the possibility to continue this way. Also Bergwijn was out with injuries."

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea, on the other hand, have the same squad available as that which travelled to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

Andreas Christensen is still sidelined with Covid whilst Trevoh Chalobah returned to training but the match will come too soon.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell remain longer term absentees with Tuchel being unable to name his first choice wing-backs in the squad.