Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Handed Boost as Son Heung-min Ruled Out of Spurs Clash

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as Son Hueng-min has been ruled out of the tie.

The South Korean international sustaied a calf problem in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat to Thomas Tuchel's men at Stamford Bridge

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Spurs boss Antonio Conte has revealed that the forward will not be back in time for Sunday's clash.

imago1008979170h

When asked to provide his team news, Conte said: "Eric Dier had a good training session for us and is available. Sonny not yet. We have to wait. He's coming along well but we have to wait until after the international break."

Read More

The former Blue continued to reveal part of their game plan, unable to name a front three due to Son's injury.

"When all the players are available a lot of times we started with three strikers," he continued. "Then Sonny has had an injury, a bad injury, and for this reason I didn’t have the possibility to continue this way. Also Bergwijn was out with injuries."

imago1009092541h (1)

Chelsea, on the other hand, have the same squad available as that which travelled to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

Andreas Christensen is still sidelined with Covid whilst Trevoh Chalobah returned to training but the match will come too soon.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell remain longer term absentees with Tuchel being unable to name his first choice wing-backs in the squad.

imago1008979170h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Son Heung-min Ruled Out of Spurs Clash

1 minute ago
imago1009114734h
Transfer News

Report: Contract Talks Between Rudiger and Chelsea in 'Greater Harmony' as Real Madrid Ruled Out as an Option

31 minutes ago
imago1009285611h
News

Chelsea Must Be in 'The Right Mood' Says Tuchel Ahead of Spurs Clash

1 hour ago
imago1009211993h
News

'It's the Same Squad' - Tuchel Confirms No Changes as Chelsea Prepare to Face Tottenham

1 hour ago
imago1008594371h
Transfer News

Wayne Rooney Confirms Derby Accept Dylan Williams Bid as Chelsea 'in Talks' for Left Back

2 hours ago
imago1009189320h
News

Tuchel Rubbishes Conte's Comments About Huge Gap Between Chelsea and Tottenham Level

2 hours ago
imago0048122633h
News

Juan Castillo Joins Charlton Athletic on Loan for Remainder of 2021/22 Season

3 hours ago
imago1008908347h
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Give Time Frame on Reece James' Return to Chelsea Squad

3 hours ago