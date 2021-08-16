Chelsea Handed Boost as Thomas Tuchel Provides N'Golo Kante Injury Update & Reveals Return Date Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that N'Golo Kante will return to training this week and should be available for selection against Arsenal following an injury that ruled the French international out for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

The midfielder played against Villarreal in the Super Cup but was ruled out for the clash against Palace on the opening day.

Speaking following the Premier League first day, quoted by football.london, Tuchel confirmed that Kante should be back this week.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

He said: "He felt it in the warm-up to the Super Cup match against Villarreal and he played a little bit with pain, overcame it. But yesterday he felt it again and we decided to take responsibility and take him out so as not to take any risks.

“N’Golo should be back in the middle of the week and be ready for Arsenal.”

The news comes after Chelsea have been handed a boost as Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are both doubts for the match against Chelsea on the weekend.

What Thomas Tuchel previously said about N'Golo Kante's injury

The Blues started the season with a 3-0 win against Palace whilst Arsenal began the campaign losing 2-0 at newly promoted Brentford.

Chelsea will be looking to grab their second win of the season when they travel to the Emirates on Sunday and the return of Kante will be a huge boost to Tuchel's side, who are looking to moun a Premier League title charge this season.

