Chelsea Handed Boost as Two Players Return to Training Ahead of Malmo Clash

Chelsea have been handed a welcome boost as Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger have returned to training at Cobham ahead of the Blues' clash with Malmo in the Champions League.

The pair missed Chelsea's clash with Brentford as Silva travelled back from Brazilian international duty too late to feature whilst Rudiger was injured during Germany international duty and returned to Cobham with 'back problems'.

Chelsea have now confirmed that the pair are in training ahead of the Champions League clash with Malmo.

The absence of Chelsea's experienced defenders resulted in a back three of Andreas Christensen, Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr playing against Brentford and the three impressed as Chelsea kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 victoy.

Sarr made his Premier League debut but impressed as the Blues held firm to take three points in west London.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to their experienced players as they face Malmo in Group H on Wednesday, having fallen to defeat against Juventus in the last round.

The Swedish side sit bottom of the group currently and Chelsea know that a win could see them return to the automatic qualification spots depending on the result of Juventus' clash with Zenit.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube