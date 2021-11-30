Chelsea Handed Boost as Watford Face Injury Crisis Ahead of Premier League Clash

Chelsea have been handed a boost as they prepare to face Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday as the Hornets have several injury concerns.

Thomas Tuchel's side also have fitness worries as the head coach confirmed that Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell are all unavailable for selecton.

The Watford F.C. official website have confirmed their absentees for the clash against Chelsea.

They write that Ismaila Sarr is out of the match with a knee ligament injury and will miss at least the next month of action.

Defender Nicolas Nkoulou will also be out of the match, sidelined until the New Year with a hamstring injury that he picked up against Manchester United

Goalkeeper Ben Foster will be out of the match too with a groin strain, seeing him return in the New Year.

Furthermore, Ken Sema will be unavailable due to a knee injury whilst long term absentees Francisco Sierralta, Peter Etebo and Kwadwo Baah are unlikely to feature.

Summer signing Emmanuel Dennis is also doubtful whilst Jaraj Kucka is set to be assessed before the match.

This comes as Chelsea will have to assess the levels of Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner ahead of the clash on Wednesday.

