Chelsea Handed Boost in Ousmane Dembele Race as Barcelona Tell Player to Leave in January

Barcelona have told Ousmane Dembele that he must leave the club in January amid interest from Chelsea, director Alemany has confirmed.

The 24-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season and will not sign an extension in Spain.

Barcelona director Alemany has now confirmed that he will not stay at Barcelona and will be sold this month.

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Alemany said: “It’s clear that Dembele does NOT want to continue with Barcelona. He doesn’t want to be part of our project We told Dembele he has to leave immediately. We expect Ousmane to be sold before Jan 31”.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the French international, who Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of.

Initial reports suggested that the Blues were 'especially' interested in Dembele and have been 'following him closely'.

His agent has demanded a gross salary of €40 million as well as €40 million in bonuses for his player, despite Barcelona's original contract offer being reportedly 'competitive' but now he will not extend in Catalonia.

It was previously reported that Chelsea contacted his agents over a possible transfer and this could be edging closer now.

It was believed that Tuchel was 'insistent' that Chelsea sign the player due to their positive relationship at Dortmund together.

Chelsea reportedly 'have the capacity to pay' Dembele what he wants and could easily bring him to Stamford Bridge if Tuchel convinces the Blues to make a move.

However, it remains to be seen as to whether the Blues would offer a transfer fee to Barcelona to a player who would be free at the end of the season.

