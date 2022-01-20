Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Handed Boost in Ousmane Dembele Race as Barcelona Tell Player to Leave in January

Barcelona have told Ousmane Dembele that he must leave the club in January amid interest from Chelsea, director Alemany has confirmed.

The 24-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season and will not sign an extension in Spain.

Barcelona director Alemany has now confirmed that he will not stay at Barcelona and will be sold this month.

imago1008744198h

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Alemany said: “It’s clear that Dembele does NOT want to continue with Barcelona. He doesn’t want to be part of our project We told Dembele he has to leave immediately. We expect Ousmane to be sold before Jan 31”.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the French international, who Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of.

Initial reports suggested that the Blues were 'especially' interested in Dembele and have been 'following him closely'.

Read More

His agent has demanded a gross salary of €40 million as well as €40 million in bonuses for his player, despite Barcelona's original contract offer being reportedly 'competitive' but now he will not extend in Catalonia.

imago0028202642h

It was previously reported that Chelsea contacted his agents over a possible transfer and this could be edging closer now.

It was believed that Tuchel was 'insistent' that Chelsea sign the player due to their positive relationship at Dortmund together.

Chelsea reportedly 'have the capacity to pay' Dembele what he wants and could easily bring him to Stamford Bridge if Tuchel convinces the Blues to make a move.

However, it remains to be seen as to whether the Blues would offer a transfer fee to Barcelona to a player who would be free at the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009107381h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost in Ousmane Dembele Race as Barcelona Tell Player to Leave in January

52 seconds ago
imago0013113401h
News

Florent Malouda: Chelsea Were Ready to 'do Anything' to Win Champions League in 2012

11 hours ago
imago1009233110h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Makes Premier League Admission & Praises Chelsea Fans

12 hours ago
imago1008392975h
News

Report: Premier League to Assess Postponement Rule Following Thomas Tuchel Comments

12 hours ago
imago1009228408h
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga Reveals Chelsea Are Looking Over Their Shoulder in Race for Top Four

13 hours ago
imago1007672253h
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Withdraw Interest in Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Due to Wage Demands

13 hours ago
imago1009209186h
News

'We Have Enough to Win This Year' - Timo Werner Remains Hopeful of Chelsea's Trophy Chances

14 hours ago
imago1007657683h
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen Pushing for Barcelona Move With Chelsea Exit Expected

14 hours ago