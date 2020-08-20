SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Chelsea to visit Brighton and Hove Ablion on opening matchweek of 2020/21 Premier League season

Matt Debono

Chelsea will face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium the opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League season. 

The fixtures for the full season were released by the Premier League on Thursday that sees Frank Lampard kick off their season against Graham Potter's side.  

Last season saw the Blues go undefeated against the Seagulls, winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last September and drawing 1-1 down on the south coast on New Years Day. 

Frank Lampard will be keen to get off to the perfect start as the Blues get underway on September 14 after they were given special dispensation by the league following their long 2019/20 season. 

Here are the Blues' opening five Premier League fixtures for the 2020/21 season:

Mon 14 Sep Brighton and Hove Albion [A]

 Sat 19 Sep Liverpool [H]

 Sat 26 Sep West Bromwich Albion [A]

  Sat 3 Oct Crystal Palace [H] 

Sat 17 Oct Southampton [H] 

----------

Confirmed Matchday 1 fixtures:

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool v Leeds United

Spurs v Everton

West Brom v Leicester City

West Ham v Newcastle United

Brighton v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Wolves

Postponed

Burnley v Man Utd

Man City v Aston Villa

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Marina Granovskaia 'on the phone' to agent of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea are reportedly working on trying to bring Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to the club this summer.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz to Chelsea latest: 'New meeting planned soon', all parties relaxed that a deal will be completed

Chelsea's move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz has dominated the transfer window in recent weeks.

Matt Debono

'Unexpected and crazy' - Frank Lampard reflects on first season in charge at Chelsea

Frank Lampard has admitted his first season in charge of Chelsea has been an unexpected and crazy year after their campaign came to an end.

Matt Debono

Chelsea set to start 2020/21 Premier League season on September 14

Chelsea will start the new 2020/21 Premier League campaign on September 14 following their 'marathon campaign' which saw them finish on August 8.

Matt Debono

'Brilliant short-term signing' - Chelsea fans react to possible Thiago Silva signing

Chelsea supporters have reacted on social media to the reports linking Thiago Silva with the club.

Matt Debono

Chelsea make increased €85M offer for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Chelsea have reportedly increased their offer to Bayer Leverkusen for midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

Departing PSG defender Thiago Silva offered to Chelsea this summer on free transfer

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Brazilian central defender Thiago Silva this summer.

Matt Debono

Chelsea target Sergio Reguilón provides update on Real Madrid future

Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilón has revealed he isn't sure where he will play next season.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz set to become most expensive German player in history after Chelsea switch

Kai Havertz will become the most expensive German in history should he complete his switch to Chelsea this summer.

Matt Debono

Chelsea set to open Conor Gallagher contract talks as several Premier League clubs eye midfielder

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is the subject of heavy interest from several Premier League sides as the Blues look to open fresh contract talks.

Matt Debono