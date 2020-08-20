Chelsea to visit Brighton and Hove Ablion on opening matchweek of 2020/21 Premier League season
Matt Debono
Chelsea will face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium the opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League season.
The fixtures for the full season were released by the Premier League on Thursday that sees Frank Lampard kick off their season against Graham Potter's side.
Last season saw the Blues go undefeated against the Seagulls, winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last September and drawing 1-1 down on the south coast on New Years Day.
Frank Lampard will be keen to get off to the perfect start as the Blues get underway on September 14 after they were given special dispensation by the league following their long 2019/20 season.
Here are the Blues' opening five Premier League fixtures for the 2020/21 season:
Mon 14 Sep Brighton and Hove Albion [A]
Sat 19 Sep Liverpool [H]
Sat 26 Sep West Bromwich Albion [A]
Sat 3 Oct Crystal Palace [H]
Sat 17 Oct Southampton [H]
Confirmed Matchday 1 fixtures:
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leeds United
Spurs v Everton
West Brom v Leicester City
West Ham v Newcastle United
Brighton v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Wolves
Postponed
Burnley v Man Utd
Man City v Aston Villa
