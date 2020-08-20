Chelsea will face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium the opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The fixtures for the full season were released by the Premier League on Thursday that sees Frank Lampard kick off their season against Graham Potter's side.

Last season saw the Blues go undefeated against the Seagulls, winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last September and drawing 1-1 down on the south coast on New Years Day.

Frank Lampard will be keen to get off to the perfect start as the Blues get underway on September 14 after they were given special dispensation by the league following their long 2019/20 season.

Here are the Blues' opening five Premier League fixtures for the 2020/21 season:

Mon 14 Sep Brighton and Hove Albion [A]

Sat 19 Sep Liverpool [H]

Sat 26 Sep West Bromwich Albion [A]

Sat 3 Oct Crystal Palace [H]

Sat 17 Oct Southampton [H]

Confirmed Matchday 1 fixtures:

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool v Leeds United

Spurs v Everton

West Brom v Leicester City

West Ham v Newcastle United

Brighton v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Wolves

Postponed

Burnley v Man Utd

Man City v Aston Villa

