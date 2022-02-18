Skip to main content
Chelsea Handed Carabao Cup Final Boss as Diogo Jota Doubtful for Liverpool

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost ahead of the Carabao Cup final as Diogo Jota is doubtful for Liverpool ahead of the clash.

The final takes place on February 27 as Thomas Tuchel's men face off against Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

Liverpool boss Klopp, as per the Athletic, has revealed that Jota is doubtful to return for the Carabao Cup final.

imago1009955401h

When asked about his injury, Klopp said: “No, he will not be available [against Norwich]. We need further assessment.

"It's something with the ligaments around the ankle. Everything is possible. It could go quick or the other way. We have to wait but no chance for this weekend."

Read More

The German manager continued to reveal that he 'doesn't know' when his Portuguese star will return, leaving him in doubt for the Carabao Cup final later this month.

“We talk constantly about this — Diogo is now out and we don't know how long for," he continued. "We know we have a really good squad but in the end we have to deliver and we have to fight. The key was the attitude, not who played.”

imago1009955628h

This comes as Chelsea could be without Mason Mount for the match, with him picking up an injury at the Club World Cup for the Blues.

However, Chelsea boss Tuchel has revealed that he is hoping to have the 23-year-old back for the final.

“We will push for the League Cup final," Tuchel told the media on Friday afternoon. "We will push. He has injured ligaments in the very first minutes of the final unfortunately. Champions League seems to be very, very close. We will try hard for the League Cup final.”

