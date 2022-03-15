Skip to main content
Chelsea Handed Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso Boost Ahead of Champions League Tie Against Lille

Chelsea have been handed a boost regarding the fitness of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso ahead of their Champions League tie against Lille. 

The Blues are currently 2-0 up on aggregate against their French opponents, courtesy of goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic in the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Both Azpilicueta and Alonso started the game against the Ligue 1 outfit, with the former playing the full 90 minutes. 

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, via football.london, Tuchel revealed the fitness statuses of the Spanish duo as they prepare for their trip to France.

“I think Marcos is ready to start, Azpi is ready to start."

He also provided updates on Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi, with both of them being absent from the last couple of games.

"We will try to have Reece and Callum later in training but will be a very tight race. We will take this decision after the training session. They were not involved. Let’s see if it is worth the risk, it will be very tight with these two.”

Tuchel commented on the mood in the squad, especially considering the recent uncertainty on the future of the club.

"The mood is good. I am convinced the team knows what it took to perform like this, produce results. This is what we are up to again tomorrow. 

"When I say we allow ourselves to focus on what we control, I mean it. This is what we do in the training ground. 

"Like I said, the focus is to take the responsibility for the people who take the responsibility that we are in a big club. There are hundreds of them. This is what we do in the moment.”

