Chelsea Handed Christian Pulisic Blow Ahead of Brentford Encounter

Christian Pulisic will remain sidelined for Chelsea's Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday evening, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 23-year-old has been nursing an ankle injury picked up on international duty last month. It was hoped he would only miss around 10 days but his time on the sidelines has been prolonged and he will once again miss out when the Blues travel to face the Bees.

Tuchel delivered the injury news in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

He told the media: "Christian Pulisic is still injured and not available."

It was unlikely Pulisic would return for the Blues to face Thomas Frank's side, however the American isn't the only injury concern that Tuchel has.

Antonio Rudiger, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva were all also ruled out of the west London derby, but Romelu Lukaku was declared fit after returning to Chelsea early from international duty due to 'muscle overload'.

Tuchel added: "He (Silva) will be back in the afternoon hopefully safe from this match in Brazil. We had our talk today about Brentford, our tactical training. He missed that. He has 12 hours of traveling. That gives the answer about his availability, he is not.

"Antonio Rudiger came back injured from the national team, he is not available.

"We have doubts with Hakim Ziyech too - he missed the last two sessions with a headache. He is not with the squad tomorrow.

"Romelu is fine, doing all training sessions. He will play tomorrow."

