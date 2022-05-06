Skip to main content

Chelsea Handed Double Blow for Wolves Clash as N'Golo Kante & Jorginho Ruled Out

Chelsea have been handed a double blow ahead of their clash against Wolves in the Premier League as N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have been ruled out of Saturday's clash.

The pair started last time out against Everton as Thomas Tuchel's side fell to a 1-0 defeat on Merseyside.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Wolves, Tuchel ruled the midfield duo out of contention for the match.

He confirmed: “For N’Golo it comes a little early the match. Jorgi is out as well. These two we are missing."

This means that Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Saul Niguez and Mateo Kovacic are the only fit natural first-team midfielders for the Blues, with two likely to feature.

Trevoh Chalobah could be trusted as he played in midfield at Molinuex in the reverse clash, a 0-0 draw in December as Chelsea were plagued by injuries and Covid cases.

Kovacic returned from injury as a second-half substitute against Everton so will be unlikely to feature for the full 90 minutes on Saturday.

Tuchel continued to discuss what he expects from the clash, where he will be without his midfield duo.

“Little bit (difficult to know what to expect). They had problems in the very beginning with results and then they were very strong over a large part of the seasons," he said. 

"They struggle with results in the last weeks, obviously everybody sees that. It is a given. If you go deeper into the statistics and analysing the game, the matches of them, you see that it is still very difficult to create chances. It is very difficult to bypass their defenders. They defend very disciplined and we will not, for me, it is not possible to hurt them by pure ball possession."

