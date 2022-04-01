Chelsea Handed Double Boost Ahead of Brentford Clash as Reece James & Thiago Silva Available

Chelsea have been handed a double boost ahead of their Premier Leauge clash against Brentford on Saturday as both Reece James and Thiago Silva are available for the clash.

James has been unavailable since coming off after scoring against Burnley last month whilst Thiago Silva has returned from international duty in Brazil.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's match against Brentford, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed the pair will be available for selection.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When asked to provide team news, the German said: “Team news, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell will miss the game tomorrow. Callum still feels his achilles a little bit and some lower back problems.

"Everyone else was in training. It is always a challenge to come back after these breaks. Everyone was all around the world with different experiences, some of them very successful, some of them not. Some played a lot, some have jet lag. It’s always a challenge coming back. It’s time to regroup and go again tomorrow.”

He continued to outline that James is available, stating: “Ready to go, Reece is in the squad for tomorrow.”

IMAGO / Colorsport

Christian Pulisic is unlikely to start after guiding the USMNT to the World Cup in December.

Silva also featured as Brazil thrashed Chile 4-0 but did not feature against Bolivia on Thursday, with Tuchel confirming he is available to take on Brentford.

“Thiago is a bit different to Christian, I have to say. Thiago did not play the third match with Brazil, came back one day earlier and had not the same jet lag than Christian," he admitted. "Thiago was here yesterday and trained today, feels very good so he is available tomorrow.

"For Christian we need to decide, he did not train today. We decided to give him another recovery session today. He did not train with the team, he was here. He was very tired with huge jet lag because he played one day ago, one and a half days ago like 85 minutes, so he played all three matches for the US. We need to figure out if that makes sense and if it makes sense, for how many minutes it makes sense tomorrow.”

Chelsea face Brentford after winning six games in a row previous to the international break.

