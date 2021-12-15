Chelsea Handed Double Boost as Chalobah & Kante to Return for Everton Clash

Chelsea will welcome back Trevoh Chalobah and N'Golo Kante against Everton on Thursday evening.

Thomas Tuchel has been without Kante since last month after he sustained a knee injury against Juventus in the Champions League on November 23.

While Chalobah has been absent since the start of the month, coming off against Watford on December 1 with a hamstring problem.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel has had plenty of injury problems to deal with in recent weeks, but received a boost after declaring in his pre-Everton press conference that the pair would be back in the squad for Thursday's Premier League clash.

“N’Golo will be back on the bench tomorrow, he did the last two training sessions. Trevoh Chalobah also did the last two and will be in the squad," Tuchel told reporters over Zoom.

Both returned on Tuesday to team training, as Tuchel had hoped, but it remains unclear over how much they could be involved against the Toffees.

It's very unlikely Tuchel will want to risk the duo ahead of their fixtures against Wolves, Brentford, Aston Villa and Brighton before the end of the year.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel is looking forward to having Kante, as well as Mateo Kovacic who is currently isolating due to testing positive for Covid-19, back available for selection.

The Chelsea boss added: “Right now it is Mateo out and Chilly for injuries. Mateo is released… this is a good question. The day after tomorrow. Then we need to see. He was out for seven or eight weeks with injury, with COVID. It’s then one thing to have NG back now on the bench, one thing to get Mateo back at the end of the week. Is this really NG? Is this really Mateo? I doubt that. It would mean the others that are consistently training, it is not necessary to do this. It will take a while but it will be a good day if both of them are back for us.”

