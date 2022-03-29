Chelsea Handed Double Fitness Boost as James & Hudson-Odoi Return to Training Ahead of Brentford Clash

Chelsea have been handed a double boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Brentford in the Premier League as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James have returned to training.

The pair were unavailable last time out, against Middlesbrough, but are set to be available for Saturday's clash.

They have now been pictured back in Chelsea training ahead of this weekend's clash against Thomas Frank's Brentford.

James was initially called up for England but withdrew from the squad to face Switzerland and Ivory Coast during the international break due to injury.

When asked about the defender's injury previously, Tuchel admitted: "I would always call Reece up if I was head coach of England. He was not match ready yesterday, let's see what happens tomorrow.

"He comes from nine weeks of injury. We will see if he is able to do full team training. If he can't train it makes no sense that he will go."

He did not return to training, therefore was unavailable for England but has now returned to first team training at Cobham.

Speaking on Hudson-Odoi before Chelsea travelled to LOSC Lille before the international break, Tuchel admitted that he did not train.

“Azpi looks much better than Callum," revealed Tuchel. "Callum did not train, Azpi trained and had no reaction."

He continued to discuss James and Hudson-Odoi before the break.

He said: "We will try to have Reece and Callum later in training but will be a very tight race. We will take this decision after the training session. They were not involved. Let’s see if it is worth the risk, it will be very tight with these two."

The pair have now returned to training and will hope to be involved with the squad ahead of the match against Brentford on Saturday.

