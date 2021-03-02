Chelsea handed double injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been handed a double injury boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Thursday night at Anfield.

If his side can avoid defeat against Jurgen Klopp's men, they will go ten games unbeaten under Tuchel and keep their undefeated record since his appointment in tact (W6, D3).

And their chances of a result on Merseyside have increased after Callum Hudson-Odoi and Thiago Silva were pictured in training on Tuesday.

Hudson-Odoi came off at half-time during the goalless draw against Manchester United after picking up a slight knock on his thigh.

"[He is] a little bit injured and the reason was a tactical decision and little injury combination," said Tuchel on the change

He is set to be available against the Reds, as could Silva. He has been out for a month with a thigh problem and did individual work last week on the training pitch.

But he was spotted in the distance with the rest of the squad on Tuesday, aligning with Tuchel's hopes of him joining the group in training this week.

He said last week: "He did an individual session on Friday, on the pitch, and it was a big progress and step ahead up front for him so I hope he will join the group next week."

Tuchel is expected to provide a full injury and fitness assessment of his squad on Wednesday ahead of their trip to Anfield.

